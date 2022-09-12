Author endeavors to celebrate nature and the beauty of the dandelion

I Love Dandelions by August E. Allen Briley & Baxter Publications

In I Love Dandelions, Mirabella the mouse and her siblings uncover the magical superpowers of dandelions!

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of the I Love Dandelions by August E. Allen, available on September 20, 2022, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

The dandelion is a flower with wildlife superpowers, providing abundant nectar and pollen, giving food to a wide range of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, fireflies, and other insects. Dandelion seeds and leaves provide food for a wide variety of wildlife, including birds, rabbits, deer, and even bears!

Join Mirabella the mouse as she and her siblings uncover the magical superpowers of dandelions!

Along with Theodore W. Mouse, the main character, children discover how magical those “droplets of sunshine” are and the very important role they play in the natural world. Through I Love Dandelions, Allen endeavors to accomplish several things: arouse a love for all of nature and bring biodiversity back to all those sterile and toxic lawns. After all, a love for dandelions is the dandelion’s best defense.

“Though these highly prolific plants are often thought of as a nuisance, dandelions are the most visited plant by important pollinators out of all plants growing in urban settings,” said Allen. “If more people were aware of the essential services dandelions provide, and welcomed them into their yards, they may be surprised to discover the magic that this little yellow flower carries. You see, from root to flower dandelions are beneficial.”

About the Author:

Allen, a staunch environmentalist, lover of nature and wildlife, with great concern for our planet and co-inhabitants thereof, wrote and illustrated this book to bring the “magic of nature” into the hearts of children – starting with the lowly (so-called) dandelion! Allen has had a lifetime career working with thoroughbred horses, specializing in equine neonatal care, breeding, foaling, and re-schooling horses that have endured a subpar training regimen. All of Allen’s free time is spent raising awareness for the environment through art and with the family’s horses.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.