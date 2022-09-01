New Children’s Book Celebrates Imagination

The Cam-Mac Adventure Express Briley & Baxter Publications Featured on THREE #1 New Release Lists on Amazon

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of the fun children’s book, The Cam-Mac Adventure Express by author Stephanie Brazer, available on September 13, 2022, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers. The book debuts as an Amazon Hot Release by making it to the #1 spot on the New Releases Children’s Books in Water Sports Books List, on the New Releases in Children’s Royalty Books List, and on the New Releases in Children’s Boats and Ships List.

After graduating from Navigation Class, Cam sets sail from Boston Harbor to find his place on the high seas. After a dizzying tango in the Bermuda Triangle and an encounter with a couple of other ships, Cam finds himself on a royal adventure.

With a BIG imagination and some help from his brother, Mac, Cam takes the Royals of Concord on a magical journey.

“Parents will love this heartfelt and beautifully illustrated story that encourages children to use their imagination and conquer their fears!”—Stacy A. Padula, award-winning author.

“Since my boys are no longer here to make a name for themselves, I am always seeking opportunities to carry their name on for them. My husband had come up with the name ‘The Cam-Mac Adventure Express’ while we were brainstorming nicknames for a carousel horse we adopted in their honor and I thought that sounded like a great title for a book,” said Brazer. “So, I let my imagination run wild while writing this story, incorporating our love of travel with the love we have for our sons. I hope children and adults alike, enjoy cruising along with Cam and Mac as they discover there is no limit to what can happen when you use your imagination!”

The Cam-Mac Adventure Express Is illustrated by Natalie Sorrenti.

About the Author:

After fifteen years in television production, Stephanie Brazer took off her headset and picked up a notepad and pen. Always inspired by the power of a good story herself, she dreamt up The Cam-Mac Adventure Express, creating a fun and entertaining way to honor her sons in the process. When her nose isn’t in a book or behind the camera, Stephanie loves traveling with her husband and hiking with their two dogs.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.