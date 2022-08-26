Submit Release
Bob Hertzberg makes one last assault cash bail

(Subscription required) The Van Nuys Democrat's SB 262 was taken off the Assembly's inactive file. If passed, it would demand the Judicial Council to revise the bail schedule by next year and require courts to "conduct an inquiry into the arrestee's ability to pay" before requiring cash bail.

