GIITEM Detectives Seize 22 Firearms, Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition and Drugs During Phoenix Search Warrant

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a residential search warrant near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix following a criminal investigation. While serving the warrant, detectives seized 13 handguns, 7 rifles, 2 shotguns, a crossbow, a sword, and approximately 13,000 rounds of ammunition from the home. Detectives also located roughly 1,800 fentanyl pills in addition to substantial quantities of heroin and Xanax.

Detectives arrested 42-year-old Matthew B. Brode, of Phoenix, on charges including misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.