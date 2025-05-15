Arizona State Troopers Seize More Than 900 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in One Week

Between Monday, May 5, and Saturday, May 10, 2025, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state troopers seized more than 900 pounds of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, during multiple traffic stops across the state.

The first significant seizure occurred on Monday in southern Arizona, when troopers discovered approximately 151 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a flatbed trailer during a traffic stop.

Later that same day in northern Arizona, troopers conducted a separate traffic stop on a minivan and located a concealed compartment containing approximately 432 pounds of cocaine. Investigators determined the cocaine was destined for Canada, where it holds an estimated street value of $16.5 million.

On Thursday, May 8, an additional nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine and 60 pounds of suspected fentanyl-laced pills were also seized throughout the state in multiple operations.

The final significant seizure took place on Saturday, May 10, in southern Arizona, when troopers discovered 23 pounds of fentanyl pills, 28 pounds of cocaine, and 76 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of a sedan during a traffic stop.

In total, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized is approximately $385,000, while the fentanyl is valued at around $960,000.

“Seizures of these quantities are a sobering reminder of the ever-present threat of drugs to our communities,” said Lieutenant Colonel Deston Coleman, Deputy Director of the AZDPS. “I am immensely proud of the hard work our Highway Patrol Division State Troopers and the Detectives of our Criminal Investigations Division put in on a daily basis to stem the flow of these dangerous drugs. The citizens of the State of Arizona are safer because of their diligence.”

The AZDPS continues to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt drug trafficking networks and protect the public. The Department remains deeply grateful to its law enforcement partners for their ongoing support and collaboration.