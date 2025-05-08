Three-Day Commercial Vehicle Inspection Blitz Returning to Northern Arizona

The Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership (ACVSP) will participate in the annual three-day operation “International Roadcheck” on Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 in northern Arizona from Tuesday, May 13, 2025, through Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The ACVSP comprises Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Enforcement and Compliance Division officers.

Enforcement areas will include Interstate 17 from McGuireville to Flagstaff, and Interstate 40 from Flagstaff to the Parks rest areas, in addition to ports of entry in northern Arizona.

International Roadcheck is an annual inspection and enforcement operation led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). During the operation, CVSA-certified inspectors across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. will inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh/inspection stations, designated inspection areas, and along roadways to ensure regulatory compliance.

This year’s operation will place special emphasis on tire condition and maintenance, as well as false records of duty status.

Drivers and carriers are encouraged to prepare for this event by conducting pre-trip inspections, ensuring documentation is in order, and addressing any mechanical issues before getting on the road.

The mission of the Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.