New Source Technology to represent the extensive line of capacitor charging power supplies from Advice Electronics.

LCH series Capacitor Charging Power Supplies

New product line marks the first advance in capacitor charging technology in 25 years !

PLEASANTON , CA, U.S.A, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser and electro-optic products manufacturer and supplier New Source Technology today announced an agreement with Advice Electronics, Kefar Sava, Israel to represent the complete line of capacitor charging power supplies. Capacitor Charging power supplies are used in medical lasers and intense pulsed light (IPL) applications. Industrial applications include ultraviolet sterilization, curing and other pulsed light devices.

Advice Electronics’ capacitor chargers utilize a totally new topology that replaces the 30-year-old designs currently on the market. Quasi-Constant Power technology reduces parts count and improves the efficiency of the capacitor chargers along with reducing overall size and increased reliability.

The LCH product line consists of 10 standard models with power levels from 500 watts to 9000 watts and output voltages to 1600 volts. Design engineers can choose from a wide range of interface options to tailor the power supplies for new designs and replacing older units. Accessories include high voltage IGBT drivers and lamp simmer power supplies.

“We are very excited to be adding these new power electronics products to our portfolio. Advice Electronics is a leader in advanced power supply design and is well known for reliable cost-effective power electronics solutions. These products combined with our existing broad line of laser and electro-optic products strengthens our ability to deliver complete solutions to our customers.” Said Greg Pon, President, and Founder.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 25 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

