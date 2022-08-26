Submit Release
Information about the funeral service for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez

For Immediate Release                                                            
August 26, 2022

MIAMI – Special Agent Jose Perez’s funeral mass will be held at St. Kevin Catholic Church (12525 SW 42nd Street, Miami) on Monday, August 29, at 10:30am.   The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiPoliceDepartment.
 
Following the service, the last radio call will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/FDLEpage.
 
Thank you for supporting FDLE during this difficult time, and please continue to keep SA Perez, his family, friends and co-workers in your prayers. 
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

