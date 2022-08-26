Information about the funeral service for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez

August 26, 2022

MIAMI – Special Agent Jose Perez’s funeral mass will be held at St. Kevin Catholic Church (12525 SW 42nd Street, Miami) on Monday, August 29, at 10:30am. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiPoliceDepartment.



Following the service, the last radio call will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/FDLEpage.



Thank you for supporting FDLE during this difficult time, and please continue to keep SA Perez, his family, friends and co-workers in your prayers.



