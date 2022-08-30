PeopleReign Announces Summer 2022 System of Intelligence Platform Release

PeopleReign AI for IT and HR employee service

Continued focus on delivering better IT and HR employee experiences with useful answers that improve productivity and morale

Today, we’re announcing technologies that extend the system of intelligence and make it easy to accelerate our customers’ and partners' vision for the future of work.” — Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leading SaaS platform to automate IT and HR service, announced today the Summer 2022 release of its flagship System of Intelligence now includes Action Scripts and Multi-Turn Dialogs. The company continues to work closely with partners and customers to deliver industry-first innovation that makes it easier to deliver human-first AI for employees.

“Voice is the new app and AI is the new UI,” says Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO. “Today, we’re announcing technologies that extend the system of intelligence and make it easy to accelerate our customers’ and partners' vision for the future of work.”

Summer 2022 introduces Action Scripts, a framework built into the PeopleReign System of Intelligence that allows machine replies to include content extracted in real-time from external systems of record. With Action Scripts, every employee is treated like a first-class citizen because every interaction with virtual agents can now be enriched with answers and insights that go beyond links or one-shot answers to FAQs.

“Thirdera is excited to be a PeopleReign certified Action Scripts partner,” said Jon Reynolds, SVP, Alliances, Innovation and Corporate Development at Thirdera. “This is one of the ways we are unlocking the power of AI for our clients in a meaningful way using the PeopleReign System of Intelligence.”

Another new feature supports Action Scripts and is called Multi-turn Dialogs. They make traditional, simple voice or text-driven conversations interactive. Simple utterances often require a nuanced understanding of context, which is why rich, multimedia, interactive dialogs are essential to deliver conversationally fluent automated interactions. Every request is an opportunity to deliver an exceptional employee experience.

PeopleReign is used by many of the most sophisticated organizations in the world to automate IT and HR tasks and keep employees engaged and motivated at work.

Learn more about the new release from the company CEO here.

Join us for a live 15-minute demo of the Summer 2022 release on September 13, 2022 at 9 am PDT.

With questions, contact Thom Robbins: thom@peoplereign.io, +1 425.503.7055‬

PeopleReign.io | @PeopleReign | +1 330.887.2446

PeopleReign System of Intelligence