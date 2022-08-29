Dark Sky Technology Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mehlberg
Dark Sky Technology™ announced today that Michael Mehlberg has joined as Chief Executive Officer to lead and grow the innovative technology company in A&D.
Dark Sky Technology™ (Dark Sky) announced today that Michael Mehlberg has joined as Chief Executive Officer to lead and grow the innovative technology company in Aerospace and Defense.
— Sandy Ring, Co-Founder and President of Dark Sky
Michael earned a bachelor’s in computer science from Purdue University in 2002 and has worked to secure mission-critical DoD weapons systems for the past 18 years. He gained extensive experience in software development, embedded systems security, and cybersecurity early in his career, then quickly took on various leadership positions such as Vice President of Engineering, Vice President of Product Management, Vice President of Sales, Vice President of Marketing, and a Board level position, serving multiple small businesses from startup through to acquisition.
“Michael is the right person to launch our emerging and disruptive technology, which will fundamentally shift expectations and behaviors towards use of open-source software and finally give our customers the trust they so need,” said Sandy Ring, Co-Founder and President of Dark Sky. “His experience in cyber security, trust, and software protection gives him a perspective and background that’s unmatchable.”
Michael said he is both enthusiastic and ready to lead the team at Dark Sky Technology.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join and lead such a skilled and experienced team of technologists and leaders. The vision Dark Sky Technology has for our products is exciting, not only because they are state of the art, but because they are sorely needed. Our customers are going to quickly realize how important our solutions are to their development efforts, and we can’t wait to help them.”
With well over 90% of proprietary software applications containing open-source software packages, it's never been more important to understand the entire software supply chain to ensure every single package is trustworthy. In fact, section 4 of Executive Order 14028 states that software developers in the United States are to be faced with cybersecurity requirements, sanctioned by the US Government and necessary for the safety and security of software systems, to ‘rapidly improve the security and integrity of the software supply chain, with a priority on addressing critical software.’
“Michael’s experiences uniquely qualify him to help our customers meet these demanding requirements, secure our most critical and vulnerable systems, and drive product innovation in the future,” Sandy added. “We’re excited to welcome him on board!”
Michael lives and works in the greater Washington D.C. area with his wife Elaine and three children.
About Dark Sky Technology (www.darkskytechnology.com)
Dark Sky Technology helps software companies protect their code from malicious threats, untrusted code, and cyber-attacks. The leadership team has spent the last 20 years securing the most mission-critical systems in the world — giving us a deep understanding of how cybersecurity exploits happen, and how to avoid them. Their products help protect software deployments with advanced analytics on open-source packages allowing our customers to secure their software supply chain and deploy secure, reliable, trusted software with confidence.
Dark Sky Technology is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Like all other products and technologies under development, Bulletproof Trust was developed with 100% U.S. citizens in the United States of America. Contact Dark Sky Technology with questions at info@darkskytechnology.com or by visiting their website, www.darkskytechnology.com.
Michael Mehlberg
Dark Sky Technology
+1 571-319-3343
