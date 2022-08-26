Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program Now Accepting Applications

ILLINOIS, August 26 - Applications must be electronically submitted or postmarked no later than October 31, 2022.





Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) have opened the application period for the Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program. The Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program (FTRL) and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program (ARLP) are designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not be able to afford.





"There are numerous departments across the state that have not replaced some of their emergency vehicles in several decades. Having reliable emergency vehicles helps to enhance the safety of community members and safety of those who are responding to incidents. These programs provide the opportunity for departments to purchase vehicles in an affordable manner," said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson.





Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments may apply for up to $350,000 in low interest or no interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks. The loans must be repaid within 20 years. Approximately $10.5 million is available for this application period.





"The Illinois Finance Authority thanks Governor JB Pritzker and OSFM for the opportunity to help the first responders of local fire and ambulance services buy new emergency vehicles without burdening local taxpayers with high-cost financing," said Chris Meister, Executive Director, Illinois Finance Authority.





Under the ARLP program, units of local government (city, town, village, township, fire department, fire protection district) and not-for-profit ambulance service providers can apply for no interest or low interest loans for purchase of ambulances of up to $200,000. These loans must be paid back in 10 years. Approximately $2.7 million is available for loans this application period.



