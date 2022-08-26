Submit Release
Staff Reporting 22-23 NDE Office Hours

Assistance for Staff Reporting 22-23 is available through several upcoming NDE office hours. At each session, various NDE staff will be available to answer any questions you have while completing your collection. There will be no formal presentation.

Please bring any questions to this zoom link on any of these days/times:
Wednesday, August 31: 1pm-2pm CST
Thursday, September 8: 10am-11am CST
Monday, September 12: 3pm-4pm CST

As always, questions can also be submitted to ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org for immediate response.

Additional Staff Reporting resources include:
August 10th Data Webinar presentation recording and PDF: https://nedataconference.com/
Staff Reporting resources website: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/

