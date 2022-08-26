MDC invites people to learn about fly fishing Sept. 17 near Branson

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Fly fishing is a unique form of fishing that has its own set of equipment, lures and strategies.

People can learn more about this distinctive style of fishing at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program: “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Fishing Gear and Casting” from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 17 at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. This program is for ages 11 and up. MDC staff will have several fly rods available to use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear. At this program MDC naturalist Bryon Putman will discuss the equipment and how to cast with a fly rod. Waders will not be needed but a brimmed hat and polarized sunglasses are recommended. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186749

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo near Branson. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.