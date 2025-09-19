Discover nature at MDC’s Apple Creek Conservation Area in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages families, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the scenic outdoors at Apple Creek Conservation Area.

Covering roughly 2,100 acres of rolling forested hills and creek bottoms, Apple Creek is a popular destination for wildlife watching, hiking, fishing, and hunting.

“Apple Creek Conservation Area is a great example of the outdoor treasures Missouri has to offer,” said Jonathan Notch, MDC forester. “It’s a place where families can spend quality time together, whether that’s hiking a trail, casting a fishing line, or simply exploring the woods.”

Family-Friendly Activities

Apple Creek Conservation Area offers something for everyone:

Hiking, Nature Trails, Camping: Explore nearly 8 miles of hiking trails that wind through oak-hickory forests, creek bottoms, and limestone glades. Trails are suitable for families looking for a short walk or a longer day hike.

Fishing: Apple Creek and several ponds on the area provide fishing opportunities for sunfish, bass, and catfish – including a boat ramp for access to Apple Creek. Kids especially enjoy bank fishing and exploring the area.

Picnicking: Open areas near parking lots and trailheads make excellent spots for a family picnic surrounded by nature.

Wildlife Viewing and Birding: With its diverse habitats, Apple Creek is home to deer, turkey, squirrels, and a variety of songbirds and raptors. Seasonal wildflowers also make it a favorite for nature photographers.

Seasonal Hunting: The area provides hunting opportunities for deer, turkey, squirrel, and rabbit in the appropriate seasons, making it a year-round destination for outdoors enthusiasts.

“This area is designed for people to enjoy in many ways,” said Notch. “Apple Creek is big enough to provide adventure for serious outdoorsmen, but also safe and accessible for families who just want to spend a peaceful afternoon together.”

Regulations and Visitor Guidelines

MDC reminds visitors of the following guidelines to ensure Apple Creek remains safe and protected:

Hours: Open daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Shooting range opens ½ hour before sunrise to ½ hour after sunset. Range is closed on Tuesdays for maintenance.

Fishing: Requires a valid Missouri fishing permit.

Boating: Only small boats and electric motors are permitted on ponds.

Hunting: Allowed in season with proper permits. Non-hunters are encouraged to wear bright colors during peak hunting periods.

Prohibited Activities: Swimming and open fires are not allowed.

Pets: Dogs must be leashed unless engaged in permitted hunting activities.

Trail Use: Visitors are asked to stay on designated trails to help protect sensitive habitats.

Leave No Trace: All trash must be carried out.

A Natural Escape for Families

Located just north of Cape Girardeau, Apple Creek Conservation Area provides easy access for southeast Missouri residents. Its combination of trails, creek access, and forested landscapes make it an ideal destination for day trips, school outings, or family exploration.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of areas like Apple Creek,” added Notch. “They are public lands, open to all Missourians, and offer a safe, fun, and affordable way to enjoy the outdoors.”

Apple Creek Conservation Area is free and open to the public year-round. For maps, directions, and more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov or download the free MO Outdoors mobile app