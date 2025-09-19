Join MDC Sept. 29 for Wild Webcast on Deer Management

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Enjoy hunting deer or watching them? Want to know more about deer management and the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) efforts to keep deer in Missouri healthy?

MDC invites deer hunters, landowners and managers, wildlife watchers, and others interested in Missouri’s white-tailed deer to an MDC Wild Webcast on Deer Management on Monday, Sept. 29, from 6 – 7 p.m.

The Wild Webcast will include information about new deer regulations for the coming season, MDC’s deer management plan for the next decade, and MDC’s efforts to keep Missouri deer healthy. The webcast will also include new information on chronic wasting disease (CWD), epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), and how MDC is working with hunters, landowners, and other partners to keep Missouri deer healthy.

Register in advance for the MDC Wild Webcast on Deer Management at https://mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r8aeabb6e74f3f042896224a8df6d86d9

Join the webcast live at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29.

In addition to the Wild Webcast, MDC is holding a series of community open houses around the state on these topics. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/join-mdc-deer-management-open-houses-around-state.

In addition to welcoming public comments at the community open houses, MDC is also accepting public comments about deer management online through Oct. 17 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4yd.