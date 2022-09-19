Made-to-Order Sports Light Fixtures Available from 1000Bulbs

GARLAND, TX, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America’s largest lighting retailer, now carries made-to-order LED sports lights from PLT Solutions. Designed to replace high wattage metal halides commonly used to illuminate stadiums, sports fields, exhibition centers, and other similar areas, these fixtures provide consistent lighting while using a fraction of the energy.

1000bulbs offers multiple varieties of sports lights to make sure you find one that suits your application and general preferences. Our round sports lights with black housing include visor shields that prevent spill lighting. They include a dimmable power supply of 0-10V and replace up to 2500-watt metal halides depending on the fixture. Square fixtures with silver housing feature two or three adjustable LED heads that can be individually aimed. Each silver fixture has either 0-10V dimming or 1-10V dimming and can replace 1700-watt MH fixtures. All fixtures are available in a variety of beam angle options and come with a yoke mount that allows you to aim the fixtures in the desired direction.

These LED sports lights use less energy, generate less heat, and fully light up faster than comparable metal halides. Additionally, the energy efficient lights have high lumens per watt, producing a great deal of visible light for a low amount of electricity. Compared to metal halides, they provide the same amount of light or more while consuming less energy. For more information on these fixtures or an estimated lead time for these made-to-order sport lights, call 1-800-624-4488.

About 1000Bulbs: 1000Bulbs is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer. The company offers a wide array of high-quality fixtures and bulbs at low prices to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs is an influential force in the lighting industry.

