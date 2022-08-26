Submit Release
Vintage ‘80s Metal Recordings From Video Vixen SALLY STEELE Finally See Worldwide Release

Sally Steele - Alone In Love 1988-1989 Cover

Sally Steele - Alone In Love 1988-1989

Sally Steele Photo

Sally Steele

Deadline Music Logo

Deadline Music

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her teased-up blonde hair and supermodel looks, it’s no surprise that Sally Steele found herself cast in music videos by the likes of Loverboy, Eric Carmen, Bruce Willis and others. But her true passion was always in music creation and so, in 1986, she put a band together and started performing shows in the musical mecca of Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

Soon she crossed paths with mega producer Paul Sabu (Heart, John Waite, Glass Tiger and more) who helped Steele bring two of her songs to life, “Too Bad (It Had To Be You” and “Leave My Heart Alone.” A music video was filmed for the latter and premiered on MTV’s Basement Tapes show in 1988.

Watch the video for “Leave My Heart Alone”: https://youtu.be/tyx4mg20_CQ

After some personnel changes, Steele’s band soldiered on with more songs and recordings. They became regulars at The Coconut Teaser, FM Station, Madame Wong’s and The Whisky. However, as the music scene began to change in the early ‘90s Steele decided it was best to hang up her guitar – but she never lost her true passion. As Steele puts it “It was back when the Seattle grunge scene had replaced the music I loved from the ‘80s and I was told my music was ‘too commercial.’ But here we are today and I am so excited to finally get my material out to the world. I hope you enjoy my songs from the 1980s. And one thing that has never changed is – I still live and breathe rock n’ roll 24 hours a day!”

Stream/download the album: https://orcd.co/8qdbo1a

Watch the video for “Alone In Love”: https://youtu.be/dPBAUs5U0uQ

Track List:
1. Alone In Love
2. I Never Cry
3. The Only One
4. Leave My Heart Alone
5. Too Bad (It Had To Be You)
6. Sold On You

Watch Sally Steele carried off in a straight-jacket at the FM Station in 1989: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF6F46Cq8Sw

Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

DEADLINE MUSIC, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc.
Facebook @DeadlineMusicRecords
https://www.facebook.com/DeadlineMusicRecords/
Instagram @deadline.music
https://www.instagram.com/deadline.music/
Twitter @Deadline_label
https://twitter.com/Deadline_label
Youtube @Deadline Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjP8yb8fuCEQoDu91qPuigg
Deadline Music Store
https://cleorecs.com/store/product-category/record-label/deadline/

CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com

Vintage ‘80s Metal Recordings From Video Vixen SALLY STEELE Finally See Worldwide Release

