Gov. Henry McMaster to Participate in the Southern States Energy Board Meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will participate in the Southern States Energy Board's (SSEB) three-day energy conference from Sunday, August 28 to Tuesday, August 30, exploring the topic of "Clean Energy: Fueling Growth & Prosperity in the South" with industry insiders, state legislators, and federal officials.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, Southern States Energy Board
WHAT: Southern States Energy Board Annual Conference
WHEN: Sunday, August 28 to Tuesday, August 30
WHERE: Charleston Marriot, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.
Note: More information, including a detailed agenda, can be found on the event page.
-###-