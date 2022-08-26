Maine DOE Update – August 26, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Four Maine teachers were announced today as the State Finalists for the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year program. Eighth grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher Heather Anderson from Aroostook County, ninth grade humanities and social studies teacher Matthew Bernstein from Cumberland County, fourth grade math, writing, and science teacher Ashley Bryant from Oxford County, and high school social studies teacher Emily Albee from Penobscot County were all selected to move forward in the Teacher of the Year process and were chosen from the 2022 Maine County Teachers of the Year. | More

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin joined U.S. Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona and Commissioners of Education from every New England state for the Reimagining Education & New England’s Workforce (RENEW) Summit 2022 hosted by education officials in Rhode Island. Makin also participated in a panel discussion with Secretary Cardona to discuss the ways that Maine is accelerating learning through interdisciplinary, project-based instruction. | More

We are excited to kick off the Maine Department of Education – SPIRIT SERIES partnership with SpiritCorps, their three week, project-based, writing and self-discovery program designed for students from 7th to 10th grade. | More

The U.S. Department of Education (U.S. DOE or Department) has posted a Notice Inviting Applications for the Project Prevent Grant Program, which will award more than $6 million to local educational agencies (LEAs) – this includes Maine school administrative units (SAUs) – impacted by community violence. As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s broader commitment to school safety and addressing youth mental health the Department will provide schools the necessary resources to combat community violence and ensure a safe learning environment for students, families, and educators. Following the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the Department will be announcing additional resources for schools in the weeks ahead. | More

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine recently launched a membership opportunity for first year educators. ACTEM is a non-profit which supports Maine education professionals by providing professional development, bulk purchasing for software and technology, and professional learning networks/ At the recent annual summer board retreat, a new ACTEM membership level was discussed and created for first-year educators (teachers & administrators). The new First Year Educator level will be offered at no cost and will include all of the standard individual member benefits except for the opportunity to apply for Professional Development reimbursement. | More

The Early Learning team at the Maine Department of Education (DOE) in collaboration with colleagues from across offices are excited to release the first World of Early Learning Newsletter. | More

Maine DOE team member Georgette Valliere is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Georgette in the question and answer below. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of public health officials in supporting school safety efforts at the local level. | More

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on August 30 at 2:00 PM EDT for an informational webinar on back-to-school safety featuring guidance, best practices, and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here

Due to many requests, the MOOSE application/design timeline has been shifted by a week. Applications are now due by midnight on Sunday, September 4th. Q&A sessions are now available on the Year 3 webpage for viewing at your convenience. See the updated announcement below and reach out to Project Manager Jenn Page (jennifer.page@maine.gov) with any additional questions. | More