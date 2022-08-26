DED awards more than $17 million through the Community Development Block Grant Program to 40 communities for improvement projects

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities through its Community Development Block Grant Program to assist with various improvement projects.

“Strong infrastructure is fundamental to the wellbeing of our state and every Missourian,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whether through repairing roadways or improving public safety, the Community Development Block Grant program is improving lives statewide. We’re always proud to make investments that help ensure communities have solid foundations for success.”

Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities.

“The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens Missouri’s communities,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Funding provided through this program helps Missourians prosper by assisting cities and counties with critical needs. These projects truly make a difference for citizens while preparing their communities for economic growth.”

About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a wide range of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

Fiscal Year 2021 CDBG grant award recipients:

City of Alton - $481,386

The City is improving city streets in dire need of rehabilitation.

City of Bernie - $498,120

The City will repair portions of some of the worst and most heavily traveled streets with asphalt overlay.

City of Bevier - $500,000

The City will make drainage improvements to repair its deteriorated drainage system, which has caused significant flooding.

City of Bonne Terre - $500,000

The City intends to perform pavement repair as needed, full-width pavement milling, and an asphalt overlay for each roadway.

City of Cameron - $500,000

This project will fully replace portions of Harris Street and install storm sewer at the planned connection point provided by a previous city project.

City of Carterville - $500,000

The City will construct a new asphalt surface as part of street improvements.

City of Caruthersville - $500,000

This project will make improvements addressing drainage issues to prevent further deterioration from flooding.

City of Clarence - $500,000

The City will make repairs to its current street infrastructure to address road wear that causes unnecessary safety issues for residents.

City of Clarksdale - $456,633

The City will improve nearly half of the 2.68 miles of roadways within city limits through removal and reconstruction of streets.

City of Eldon - $455,678

The City will make street improvements that eliminate potholes, gravel areas, and missing asphalt.

City of Elmer - $82,108

This project will include the demolition of 14 residential properties.

City of Fairfax - $500,000

The City will make street improvements that include the removal and reconstruction of roads affected by patches of deteriorating pavement, gravel, dirt, and potholes.

City of Farber - $300,000

This project will include the demolition of 12 vacant dilapidated residential structures and four vacant dilapidated commercial structures.

City of Fulton - $200,000

This project will include the demolition of 43 properties in violation of the City's dangerous building ordinance.

City of Gallatin - $500,000

The City will overlay seven streets in disrepair due in part to major rain events.

City of Gideon - $350,640

The City will construct a new fire station that will house equipment, offices, showers, training rooms, and more.

City of Greenville - $487,774

The City will make street repairs to significantly reduce safety hazards, such as unevenness and potholes, and improve aesthetic appeal.

City of Harrisonville - $300,000

The City will demolish its old Electric and Water Plant facility, which is blighted and poses a serious public health and safety risk. A single water well located on the northwest corner of the property will also be properly decommissioned.

City of Huntsville - $500,000

The City will make street improvements that include milling, asphalt overlay, and paint striping.

City of Kirksville - $500,000

The City will address narrow and thinly-paved roads that are deteriorating due to stormwater runoff and open ditches that lead to flooding. The City will also install ADA-compliant intersections.

City of Lancaster - $155,340

This project will include the demolition of nine residential and five commercial properties.

City of Mansfield - $402,005

The City will make street repairs that include milling or overlaying streets with curbs and overlaying streets without curbs.

City of Mill Spring - $189,822

The City will make critically needed improvements to street infrastructure by paving two existing unpaved streets.

City of Norwood - $500,000

The City will make street improvements that include new, 2-inch compacted asphalt to safely serve the population and residential area traffic.

City of Osceola - $482,167

The City will make roadway improvements that address cracking, deterioration, and ponding water.

City of Piedmont - $496,622

The City will make paving improvements that will overlay the worst and most heavily traveled streets in 29 areas. This project also includes drainage improvements.

City of Poplar Bluff - $500,000

The City will make improvements that enable it to transmit and store storm water safely and efficiently, decreasing the severity of flood-related issues associated with Pike Creek.

City of Sedalia - $500,000

The City will install and repair sidewalks, ramps, curbs, and gutters to ensure ADA compliance and address deficiencies with its current system.

City of Senath - $500,000

The City will make drainage system improvements to provide more suitable conditions for residents during high precipitation rain events.

City of Sikeston - $500,000

The City will make street repairs that include overlay of four road sections, milling and overlay of six road sections, and overlay of two road sections.

City of St. Clair - $500,000

The City will address four flood-prone areas by installing storm sewer components to capture runoff and route it to the storm sewer system and an appropriate outlet.

City of Sullivan - $500,000

The City will make street improvements that include pavement repair, milling, and asphalt overlay for 2.4 miles of roadway.

City of Tipton - $435,000

The City will make street repairs and improvements.

City of Union Star - $500,000

The City will make road and drainage improvements that include regrading and reshaping of roadside ditches and the construction of a new roadbase.

City of Vandalia - $190,815

This project includes the demolition of 31 vacant, dilapidated residential structures and one commercial structure.

County of Butler - $142,601

The City will make street repairs to address ponding water, rutting, lack of ditches, and poor drainage.

County of Butler on behalf of City of Poplar Bluff - $500,000

This project includes the construction of a new 3,240-square-foot facility and the renovation of an existing 1,400-square-foot space for the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center. The new facility will be designed to meet the educational requirements for students enrolled in the culinary arts program

County of Cole - $500,000

The County will make drainage and storm sewer improvements to increase capacity and reduce the likelihood of flash flood issues.

County of Douglas - $499,269

The County will make street repairs that include overlay, ditch and shoulder reshaping, and drainage improvements.

Total funds awarded: $17,062,613