Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Community Solution 5 K for Kids to Kickass

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search choose which kid receives $5,000 from first placement earned to sponsor artistic or athletic endeavors.

Does your company love to impact kids' lives for good ...Retain Recruiting for Good to start today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Companies that retain staffing agency, Recruiting for Good starting after September 1st; can participate in community program '5K to Kickass' help sponsor talented kids who love to make a positive impact.

How Does It Work?

1. Company sends open position to Recruiting for Good .
2. The staffing agency finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee.
3. After completion of probation period, Recruiting for Good shares $5,000 from placement fee to sponsor a kid choosen by the company.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We love to use our talent for good, and make a positive impact in kids' lives."

About

5K to Kickass, are you a company that loves to support talented kids in the community? Do you know, Recruiting for Good does too. Simply retain our professional staffing team to help your company find a talented employee; and after we earn our finder's fee, we will share $5,000 to sponsor a kid in your community. Company chooses recipient. To learn more visit www.5KtoKickass.com

Kickass Christmas love to make a positive impact earn kickass gifts to enjoy or share with family and friends; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do it all. Refer a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, or Information Technology; and earn a Kickass Christmas Gift Good for You and The World Too to learn more visit www.KickassChristmas.com #kickassforkids #kickasschristmas

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

