Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Community Solution 5 K for Kids to Kickass
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search choose which kid receives $5,000 from first placement earned to sponsor artistic or athletic endeavors.
Companies that retain staffing agency, Recruiting for Good starting after September 1st; can participate in community program '5K to Kickass' help sponsor talented kids who love to make a positive impact.
How Does It Work?
1. Company sends open position to Recruiting for Good .
2. The staffing agency finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee.
3. After completion of probation period, Recruiting for Good shares $5,000 from placement fee to sponsor a kid choosen by the company.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We love to use our talent for good, and make a positive impact in kids' lives."
About
5K to Kickass, are you a company that loves to support talented kids in the community? Do you know, Recruiting for Good does too. Simply retain our professional staffing team to help your company find a talented employee; and after we earn our finder's fee, we will share $5,000 to sponsor a kid in your community. Company chooses recipient. To learn more visit www.5KtoKickass.com
