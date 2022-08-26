Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: August 26, 2022 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $1.4 Million Project to Enhance Safety at Northway Exit 6 Interchange in Latham Extension of On-Ramp at Troy Schenectady Road Will Ease Entry on to Interstate 87 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of construction on a $1.4 million project to enhance safety and mobility at the Exit 6 interchange of the Adirondack Northway in Latham in the Town of Colonie, Albany County. The project will widen and lengthen the right-turn on-ramps for drivers traveling from eastbound Troy Schenectady Road onto the southbound Northway, and for drivers traveling from westbound Troy Schenectady Road onto the northbound Northway, providing motorists with a free-flowing merge to enter the highway. “The safety and convenience of the traveling public are always top priorities for the New York State Department of Transportation. With this project, we are providing motorists with an easier and more efficient merge onto one of the Capital Region’s most important and busiest highways,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “New York State under Governor Kathy Hochul is committed to modernizing our infrastructure to improve connectivity and bring communities together, which is exactly what this project aims to do.” Exit 6 at Troy Schenectady Road supports a major commercial corridor near Albany International Airport and is a gateway for travelers headed to the greater Capital Region and the North Country. Currently, motorists entering the Northway must yield to vehicles coming from the opposite directions off Troy Schenectady Road. Once the project is completed by the end of this year, motorists will have a longer distance to navigate the merge. The intersection is known as a single-point urban interchange (SPUI) with traffic controlled by a signal system at a single location instead of two or more locations, which allows for more efficient traffic movements. When it debuted in 2010 it was the first SPUI in the Greater Capital Region and greatly improved traffic flow at this busy interchange. Motorists entering the Northway should watch for temporary traffic shifts during construction. Overnight closures of these Northway on-ramps are anticipated after Labor Day, with weekend closures expected later this fall, with detours and dates to be announced. Senator Neil Breslin said, “Thousands of Capital District residents are going to benefit from this necessary infrastructure project. Creating an easier, free-flowing merge at the Exit 6 interchange will ease congestion during busy traffic hours and make the daily commutes of so many New Yorkers much safer and easier.” Assembly Member Phil Steck said, “I commend Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and the New York State Department of Transportation for this critical safety enhancement at the Northway Exit 6 Interchange in Latham. Thank you for making safety a priority.” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Tens of thousands of people travel the Northway each day. Any efforts to make those trips safer, less stressful and more convenient are welcome. Thank you to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT Commissioner Dominguez for recognizing this and investing in this project at Exit 6 which will improve safety and navigation onto the Northway.” Town of Colonie Supervisor Peter G. Crummey said, “This significant infrastructure investment will improve safety and accessibility for our Colonie residents and visitors at the Exit 6 interchange. I want to thank our New York State Government partner for advancing these necessary upgrades that will protect the well-being of drivers and their passengers entering and exiting our bustling community.” Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###