Sister.ly Drinkware Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The WBENC certification provides credibility, opens us up to a world of potential business opportunities, and provides an invaluable network of like-minded businesswomen”VERNON HILLS, IL, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister.ly Drinkware, a business specializing in luxury glass drinkware, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center - Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
— S. Renee Pettiford, Sister.ly Drinkware CEO
WBENC is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for woman-owned businesses in the US. “The certification provides credibility, opens us up to a world of potential business opportunities, and provides an invaluable network of like-minded businesswomen,” said S. Renee Pettiford, Sister.ly Drinkware’s Founder, and CEO. “The certification’s emphasis on diversity reflects our company’s mission and echoes our core values of authenticity, culture, and inclusion.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women’s Business Development Center - Midwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about Sister.ly Drinkware, please visit www.sisterlydrinkware.com.
About Sister.ly Drinkware:
Sister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority, and woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Founded by sisters Renee (CEO) and Nicole (COO) in December 2020, Sister.ly Drinkware has quickly become one of the area's premier companies due to its high-quality products and relentless customer focus.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
Sister.ly Drinkware PR & Communications
Sister.ly Drinkware
+1 224-360-1422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other