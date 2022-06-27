Sisterly Drinkware Launches Pop-up Shop Service

Submit Release
Sister.ly Drinkware is excited to announce the launch of its new pop-up shop service.

Attendees are guaranteed to have a great time and leave with beautiful barware, glassware, or wine accessories and, best of all, long-lasting memories. ”
— Renee, Sisterly Drinkware CEO
VERNON HILLS, IL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister.ly Drinkware is excited to announce the launch of a new service: Sisterly Host Rewards! Sisterly Host Rewards is a new way for customers to earn money and free products by hosting a pop-up shop at their home, office, or local venue. Customers can host as many pop-ups as they want!

Every time customers host a pop-up shop, they will earn rewards based on how many sales they make. The more sales they make, the more rewards they'll earn. Customers can receive up to 20% of the sales total in cash and free products per month by hosting a pop-up shop!

"Sisterly Host Rewards is an opportunity for us to get up close and personal with our customers," said Renee, founder of Sister.ly Drinkware. "Sister.ly Drinkware's mission is to connect people in friendship and fun, and our pop-up shop service will allow us to do just that. We are bringing quality products, accompanied by fun and laughter, into our customer's homes. Attendees are guaranteed to have a great time and leave with beautiful barware, glassware, or wine accessories and, best of all, long-lasting memories. Our pop-up shops are perfect for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, ladies’ nights, corporate events, and more."

Sisterly Host Rewards is also great for fundraisers—customers can host an event to support worthy causes and earn money for them simultaneously! The more sales made during the fundraiser, the more donations will be given to that cause.

The company plans to host pop-up shops in Illinois throughout 2022 and will expand to other states soon.

Learn more about Sisterly Host Rewards at https://www.sisterlydrinkware.com/pages/host-a-pop-up-shop.

About Sister.ly Drinkware

Sister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Its mission is to connect people in friendship and fun one glass at a time.

