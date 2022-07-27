Submit Release
Sister.ly Drinkware Unveils Its Newest Drinkware Collection

The Bella Collection celebrates the colors in life. This fun yet sophisticated addition to our brand was made for the girl boss with style, flair, and confidence.”
— Renee, Sisterly Drinkware CEO
VERNON HILLS, IL, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister.ly Drinkware, a luxury glass drinkware company, unveiled its highly anticipated pink drinkware collection - The Bella Collection. Sister.ly Drinkware's founder and CEO, Renee, created The Bella Collection as an expression of her love for life and her passion for style. "The Bella Collection celebrates the colors in life. This fun yet sophisticated addition to our brand was made for the girl boss with style, flair, and confidence," said Renee.

The Bella Collection offers stunning glassware that is both elegant and chic, with the perfect balance of vintage and modern. The drinkware is made from high-quality lead-free glass, with a soft pink trim designed with light-catching, paneled glass that not only makes it durable but also adds to its striking appeal.

The Bella Collection features Coupe Glasses and Champagne Flutes that offer a sophisticated alternative to traditional stemware and are an elegant addition to any home bar or tablescape. "We are thrilled about our new collection and intend to add other styles and colors very soon," said Renee.

From now until October 31, Sister.ly Drinkware will donate a portion of each sale from the pink Bella Collection to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization that is committed to saving lives and changing the future for women affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and outreach programs. Customers can indulge in their love for all things pink with this dazzling collection while supporting a worthy cause.

The limited-edition Bella Collection will be available exclusively on Sisterly Drinkware on August 29 and is currently available for pre-order.


About Sister.ly Drinkware

Sister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority, and woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Founded by sisters Renee (CEO) and Nicole (COO) in December 2020, Sister.ly Drinkware has quickly become one of the area's premier companies due to its high-quality products and relentless customer focus.

