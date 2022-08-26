Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in 3900 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:45 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Cynthia Stewart, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 45 year-old Alexis Hawkins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

