Total Care Connections Placed on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Total Care Connections CEO and Director of Nursing Total Care Connections

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Care Connections is once again honored to be placed on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh year in a row. This is a milestone that few companies achieve. The recognition is a tribute to the work and dedication of Total Care Connection’s staff and employees.

Co-owners Daniel and Danielle Stringer reflect that “TCC was born out of the vision to provide a higher quality of care, utilizing technology to provide accountability and transparency for families.” According to an article on the Inc. 5000 website, “this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.”

A good name is important and Total Care Connections is known in many arenas for its integrity and trust that families can depend on. According to the Stringers, “We wanted to build a company where sons, daughters, and family members caring for their loved ones could put their trust in a team that would take care of their mom or dad just as they would.” Total Care Connections is on a trajectory that has already gained them the title of being the #1 Senior Home Care Provider in the Phoenix, Tucson, and Colorado Springs areas. Their licensed nurses and trained caregivers keep their clients safe and independent by providing in-home care where they can thrive and live their best life during the aging process.

In a recent issue from Seniorliving.org, it unveiled that “Many people choose in-home care over nursing home care because they enjoy the freedom of being in their own home in familiar surroundings. Many seniors report having a greater quality of life and happiness with in-home care, and statistics show that these beneficiaries actually have up to 50% fewer doctor’s visits annually.” Total Care Connections commits itself to an exceptionally high level of performance in every area of service to their clients. They are proud to be one of a few companies in the home care industry to conduct monthly background checks of employees.

Their nurse-led care team provides families in Arizona and Colorado with multiple levels of impeccable service. Each client is unique and receives customized treatment based on their particular needs. Their extensive list of services ranges from personal care and companionship, home management, rehabilitation assistance, to private nursing care up to 24 hours a day, just to name a few. Considering COVID-19, they even provide in-home care for patients who test positive, making sure that they meet their essential needs.

Since 2009, Total Care Connections has given home care assistance to thousands of people, therefore, allowing them the benefit of staying in their own familiar surroundings. In addition, they have created hundreds of jobs in the community.

A review from a satisfied client gives five stars. “Total Care Connections caregivers are kind, compassionate, flexible, responsible, trustworthy, reliable, thoughtful, and personable. I wouldn’t be able to function without them. The caregivers have been amazing, sensitive, and responsive to any corrections or suggestions. I really like how they anticipate my needs.” Eileen A.

For more information, please contact Daniel Stringer at phone: 480-540-6822 or Email: dstringer@totalcareconnections.com or visit www.TotalCareConnections.com.

Senior Tips for Flu Season