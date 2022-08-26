Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 25 2022, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and his bicycle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.