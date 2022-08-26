Procurement Begins for Grenfell Long-Term Care Home

CANADA, August 26 - Released on August 26, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a Progressive Design Build procurement to find a proponent for designing and constructing a 33-bed facility, which will replace the closed Grenfell Pioneer Home.

"We're excited to be moving to the next stage of this important project," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This project means a lot to residents, family and friends and aligns with our government's commitment to providing the best quality care for our Saskatchewan seniors."

The new 33-bed home will be built on a vacant parcel of land located in the northeast corner of the town and will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. It will include private rooms with bathrooms, two spa tub rooms, a commercial kitchen, common living and dining spaces and administrative spaces.

“I am very happy to see the Grenfell long term care project moving forward,” Moosomin MLA Steven Bonk said. “This investment is what Grenfell residents have been waiting for and will allow our seniors to age in their home community.”

A Progressive Design Build procurement allows government to enter a contract with a single proponent to design and construct a project. It also has an 'off-ramp' if government and the proponent cannot agree on a price for the construction portion after the design has been completed. If that occurs, the completed design is government's property, and government reserves the ability to procure a new contractor to provide the construction services.

The proponents shortlisted through this RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project: a Request for Proposals (RFP). The RFP is expected to open later this year, and each of the shortlisted proponents will be invited to submit a proposal for the project.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority looks forward to the next phase of the project," Christina Denysek, Integrated Rural Health Executive Director of Continuing Care, said. "Together, with the Ministry of Health, SaskBuilds and Procurement, Grenfell and District Health Foundation and the community of Grenfell, we anticipate designing and building a long-term care home that allows those in need to remain in Grenfell and closer to their loved ones."

Residents of the Grenfell Pioneer Home, which closed in 2018, were relocated to nearby facilities. They will be offered the first opportunity to move into the new home once it is complete.

