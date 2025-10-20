Saskatchewan Welcomes the Inaugural Canadian Nuclear Association CNA-West Conference

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 20, 2025

Saskatchewan is proud to host the inaugural CNA-West Conference, a premier nuclear energy conference led by the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA).

The three-day event is taking place October 20-22, 2025 at TCU Place in Saskatoon. With the theme Foundations for the Future, this landmark event brings together industry experts, innovators, and decision-makers to help shape a successful nuclear future in Western Canada.

"Saskatchewan has been making significant strides in nuclear development," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Hosting the first ever CNA-West Conference showcases Saskatchewan's critical role in advancing nuclear energy in Canada. The conference provides unique opportunities for industry partners, local businesses and communities in western provinces to gain knowledge and establish networks for their current and future participation in building nuclear capacity at home, across the country and around the world."

The sold-out conference will welcome more than 500 attendees from across Canada, including industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders. Participants will take part in industry-leading keynote presentations, dynamic panel discussions, and diverse networking sessions.

"We are excited to be hosting the inaugural CNA-West Conference in Saskatoon, a new forum to support dialogue on the role of nuclear energy in Western Canada's energy future," CNA President and CEO George Christidis said. "Western provinces are taking important steps to engage with industry and the public as they consider their clean energy options. The Canadian Nuclear Association looks forward to supporting these conversations and helping Western Canada better understand the opportunities nuclear energy offers for energy security, jobs, innovation, and economic growth."

CNA-West is expected to become an annual event hosted in Western Canada, helping build a strong foundation for nuclear energy in the West through collaboration, education and innovation.

