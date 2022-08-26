Submit Release
PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting for Leighton Estates Utilities, LLC


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct a virtual customer meeting on Monday, September 12, for customers of Leighton Estates Utilities, LLC in Marion County. The utility filed an application with the PSC in January for a staff-assisted rate case. 

Leighton Estates customers wanting to testify before the Commission by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC’s online registration form, which will be available on the PSC’s website under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 29, and the deadline to sign up is Thursday, September 8 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080.

The virtual customer meeting allows customers to comment on Leighton Estates’ rate request and its quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission reviews the utility’s request.

Customers are invited to sign up and participate at the scheduled virtual meeting on:

Monday, September 12, 2022

2:00 p.m. EDT

Customers can watch the live virtual meeting on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar that says “Watch Live Broadcast.” 

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

