MDC offers three upcoming free fishing events in St. Joseph and Savannah

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) connects families with fishing, including three free upcoming fishing events at St. Joseph and Savannah. MDC will provide all gear and bait, or anglers can bring their own tackle. Staff will help new anglers learn how to cast bait or a lure with a rod and reel, how to bait hooks, and how to handle the fish they catch.

These events are good opportunities for individuals and families to learn about fishing while catching fish such as bluegill. All ages are welcome. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Anglers ages 16 to 64 will need Missouri fishing permits. Registration is required.

The fishing events include:

  • From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qa.
  • From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, near the dam at the Savannah City Reservoir north of Savannah. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qR.
  • From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qD.

For more information call MDC’s Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100, or contact Kelsey Gillenwater, MDC community education assistant, at Kelsey.Gillenwater@mdc.mo.gov.

