Replace Your University Hits Huge Success with New Program ‘Replace Your Dollar’ 90 Days After Launch
The program, launched in late February of 2022, has gathered dozens of success stories only 90 days after launch and continues to build on their success in 2022
The goal of Replace Your Dollar is to mentally liberate our clients’ financial lives through removing the veil to stock market education.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your Dollar, the latest program launched by the Replace Your University brand, has landed as a huge win after overwhelming positive results from new clients. This surpasses yet another milestone after RYU has achieved a banner year with multiple new programs and significant growth mid-way through 2022.
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, the company has grown exponentially primarily due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve (especially since most new clients come as referrals of previous clients). Recently, the company was highlighted in LA Newswire as a top young company helping homeowners.
RYU has been applauded in multiple areas this year being recently recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry, being seen as shaking up the financial education industry, and being noted for the rapid growth and development by company executives.
The “Replace Your Dollar” program educates people on how to trade stocks and alternative assets to enhance one’s wealth building strategy. The initial core of the program is to help people develop a deep understanding of how the market really works so the intricacies and opportunities become easy to see. After clarity is achieved (including practical execution and not just theory) proven strategies are taught that work in a variety of markets so clients can see consistent results across different phases of economic cycles.
Jerremy Newsome, the Executive Coach of Replace Your Dollar, recently said, “The goal of Replace Your Dollar is to mentally liberate our clients’ financial lives through removing the veil to stock market education. Far too few people understand how the stock market truly works and lack the knowledge of how to make money every single month consistently and profitably. We do this by taking advantage of the movements and volatilities of liquid markets.”
Mr. Newsome is the driving force behind the educational side of Replace Your Dollar and retired at the age of 24 after achieving financial freedom from trading. Since 2010 he has been helping others achieve success with trading and taking people through an emotional journey with their money, their stock account and alternative asset purchases to ensure radical life changes.
Since the launch of the RYD program, a small number of clients entered the program (many of whom were previous clients of RYU). The company’s hardcore focus on delivering top-quality help to only those who can implement and benefit from it has been at the core of their success (along with their insistent refusal to let anyone become a client they can’t help). With more than 80% of clients in the RYD program achieving not just positive feedback but positive results, the success of the new program is beyond any set expectations.
Jackson William, a client of the Replace Your Dollar program, had this to say recently about how they helped kickstart his trading, “Excellent service, knowledgeable expert trader, and fast, convenient, affordable services. I highly recommend Replace Your Dollar to all who need a financial breakthrough, I’ve made over $12,900 with just the minimum investment of $1,000 on my trading account and before meeting him I was a victim of investors who has been scammed but I never gave up and I remain grateful to finding RYD. I have gained back all I lost and even gained profit too. If you have been scammed before don't give up.”
With the success of their programs to this point, RYU is maintaining course for an already explosive year of growth (having surpassed 2022 goals before mid-year). Multiple new programs have had startling success and are quickly gaining notoriety. Replace Your University looks to be on an amazing trajectory that has the industry taking note.
You can learn more about Replace Your University along with other wealth-building strategies by going to www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and registering for a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
