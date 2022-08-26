The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Triovest
GLOUCESTER, ON, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Triovest. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on seven generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
“Over the past few years, Triovest has been on a learning journey to better understand the history and experiences of Indigenous Peoples in Canada” said Ryan Schott, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Our support of LHF is an important step on how we can play a role in advancing Reconciliation and strengthening Indigenous inclusion.”
“We are so grateful for the support and kindness received from Triovest. It is incredible to see companies take the initiative to learn more about Indigenous Peoples, and take that step to help us achieve Reconciliation across Canada,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on seven generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families, and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
