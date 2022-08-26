Governor Ivey Continues Advancing Broadband Access Across State; Awards $26.6 Million to Alabama Communities

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous locations throughout Alabama.

The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers supply the access to broadband service, but households and businesses must still pay for connecting to the service.

The expansion will also provide additional links to make it more feasible to supply future broadband service within those areas.

“Alabama continues to make strides in providing reliable high-speed internet services for families and businesses throughout Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “I extend my thanks to legislators who realize the importance and the huge impact that access to broadband services mean for Alabama. I also thank the service providers for their willingness to be a part of this mission to change the lives of Alabamians.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the Broadband Accessibility Fund grants from state funds allocated by the Legislature. The grants are issued through ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division, which was created by legislation signed by Governor Ivey in 2021 focusing on broadband expansion in Alabama.

“Having access to high-speed internet service can change the world for families in rural areas particularly when it comes to education, health care or running a business” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I am honored to have the trust that Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature have placed in ADECA to administer this program that is making a difference for people throughout the state.”

Grants awarded and affected areas are:

Blount/Etowah Counties

Comcast Cable Communications – $1.32 million to provide access to 956 households, businesses and public institutions in the towns and communities of Allgood, Altoona, Walnut Grove, Pana, Ellison Crossroads and Redbud.

Cherokee County

Comcast Cable Communications – $4.74 million to provide broadband access to 2,778 households, businesses and public buildings in the towns of Leesburg, Sand Rock and the community of Anderson.

Colbert County

Comcast Cable Communications – $1.2 million to provide broadband access to 1,567 households, businesses and public establishments near the town of Leighton and the communities of Ford City and Hatton and an area near the town of Littleville.

DeKalb County

Farmers Telecommunications Corp. – $3.4 million to provide broadband access to 826 households, businesses and public service institutions in or near the towns, cities and communities of Mentone, Valley Head, Fort Payne, Cloudmont, Cloudland, Union Hill, Moon Lake, Ponderosa, Bankhead, Little River East Fork, Little River West Fork, Oakdale, Sylvania Gap and DeSoto State Park.

Jackson County

Farmers Telecommunications Corp. – $4.37 million to provide broadband access to 1,818 households, businesses and public buildings to include all or parts of the towns and communities of Dutton, Section, Langston, Powell, Macedonia, Davistown, Pleasant View, Hodge and Hancock Crossing.

Lauderdale County

Spectrum Southeast – $2.31 million to provide broadband access near the town of Waterloo. The project will make high-speed internet available to 2,267 households, businesses and public institutions.

Mobile County

Comcast Cable Communications – $686,298 to provide broadband access to 438 households, businesses and public institutions in the communities of Alabama Port and Mon Louis.

St. Clair County

Comcast Cable Communications – $3.63 million to provide broadband access to 2,104 households, businesses and public institutions in an area adjacent to the town of Ragland.

Walker County

Spectrum Southeast – $4.95 million to provide broadband access for 2,097 households, businesses and public institutions in the areas of the towns of Oakman and Nauvoo.

