Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,825 in the last 365 days.

MDA Seeks Input Before Next Legislative Session

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is gathering ideas as we consider the state’s next biennial budget, and we want your input. Farmers, food businesses, and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are all invited to share policy, funding, and program suggestions.

The MDA is hosting two virtual public input sessions where people can share their ideas directly, in addition to an online form for written submissions open through September 15, 2022.

The two sessions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. The sessions are scheduled for:

The Minnesota Legislature appropriates funds for the MDA and related agricultural activities through a two-year budget bill that is part of the state’s overall government funding.

State budgets are set in legislative sessions that take place in odd-numbered years and are sometimes revised during sessions in even-numbered years. The next legislative session begins on January 3, 2023 and will determine the next two-year state budget.

Information about the MDA’s mission, leadership, and responsibilities is available on our website.

###

Media Contact
Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6629
Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA Seeks Input Before Next Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.