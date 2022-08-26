MDA Seeks Input Before Next Legislative Session

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is gathering ideas as we consider the state’s next biennial budget, and we want your input. Farmers, food businesses, and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are all invited to share policy, funding, and program suggestions.

The MDA is hosting two virtual public input sessions where people can share their ideas directly, in addition to an online form for written submissions open through September 15, 2022.

The two sessions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. The sessions are scheduled for:

The Minnesota Legislature appropriates funds for the MDA and related agricultural activities through a two-year budget bill that is part of the state’s overall government funding.

State budgets are set in legislative sessions that take place in odd-numbered years and are sometimes revised during sessions in even-numbered years. The next legislative session begins on January 3, 2023 and will determine the next two-year state budget.

Information about the MDA’s mission, leadership, and responsibilities is available on our website.

