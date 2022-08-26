Special-Lite® Welcomes Adrian Miller as Plant Manager for Benton Harbor, Michigan Facility
SPECIAL-LITE, Inc., an industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames, is proud to announce and welcome Adrian Miller as Plant Manager.DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benton Harbor, Michigan — SPECIAL-LITE, Inc., an industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames, is proud to announce and welcome Adrian Miller as Plant Manager for the company’s Benton Harbor, Michigan manufacturing facility. This 130,000 square foot facility on Empire Avenue houses the manufacturing of fiberglass doors and frames, bullet-resistant doors and frames, interior aluminum framing for glass partition walls, and interior doors for the company. It features a modern full bay paint line, fiberglass pultrusion line, lamination lines, and CNC machines.
Adrian Miller, a Naval Reserve Veteran, brings over 25 years of manufacturing experience in the automotive stamping, assembly, and coating industry to the Plant Manager role. Before joining Special-Lite, Inc., Miller served as a Production Superintendent at Modineer Company in Niles, MI where he improved efficiency, safety, and employee retention. He was promoted to Business Unit Leader, ultimately managing coating plants for Modineer Company in Benton Harbor as well as South Bend, Indiana.
“I am thrilled to have Adrian join our team,” shared Steve Benscoter, President and COO of Special-Lite. “I am confident his extensive manufacturing experience and demonstrated professional and community leadership will enable him to successfully lead our Benton Harbor manufacturing team in support of our customers.”
Special-Lite’s Benton Harbor operation currently employs nearly 100 people from Benton Harbor and the surrounding communities. After renovations following the purchase of the facility in 2016, the company began manufacturing at this location in 2017. Since then, the company has invested additionally in major building renovations, machinery, and equipment, but the key driver of success and growth at this location remains the people.
Special-Lite continues to grow and provide jobs in this region, and to attract talent in Benton Harbor and the surrounding area. They employ a number of strategies, including partnering with Michigan Works! In Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties for job fairs. Beyond a very competitive benefits package, Special-Lite also offers training for job seekers who are completing their education or lack manufacturing experience, as well as immediate job growth.
About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products at plants in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. These products include doors and or complete entrance systems consisting of aluminum, all fiberglass and aluminum/fiberglass style doors. The broad offering includes flush, monumental or “stile and rail”, fiberglass simulated wood grain, and colonial doors, panels and framing for new construction and replacement installations in educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered the use of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today it remains one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S. Special-Lite’s entrance products were the first to earn GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certification, including the stringent GOLD certification formerly known as the Children & Schools Standard. The company’s website is www.special-lite.com
Denise DeVries
Special-Lite
+1 800-821-6531
denise_devries@special-lite.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other