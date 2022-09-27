ChinaAMC wins two titles for excellence in asset management and sustainable investment

ChinaAMC serves 195 million individual investors and over 95,000 institutional investors in and out of China. China Asset Management Company is specialised in Mutual Funds, Institutional Asset Management, QFIIs, QDIIs, Active Equities, Passive Equities, and Fixed Income. ChinaAMC has been one of the biggest promoters of technologies addressing environmental issues, such as electric vehicles and the new energy value chain.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC) has won two titles, ‘Best Asset Management Company China 2022’ & ‘Best Sustainable Investment Asset Management Company China 2022’ from the International Business Magazine for strong performance in sustainable investments and asset management. ChinaAMC has been one of the biggest promoters of technologies addressing environmental issues, such as electric vehicles and the new energy value chain.

With over USD 268 billion (RMB 1.80 trillion) Assets Under Management (AUM), ChinaAMC is currently serving over 95,000 institutional clients and over 195 million retail investors. ChinaAMC is one of the first investment managers in China for ETFs, National Social Security Fund, corporate pensions, separate accounts, insurance assets as well as QDII and QFII/RQFII funds. The organization has earned the title for being the best asset management company for its reportedly over 337 retail funds backed by one of the largest investment research teams. ChinaAMC has incorporated this investment research team to utilize an institutionalized investment process incorporating systematic macro research, strategic research, securities analysis, field visits, as well as rigorous risk management.

ChinaAMC has spread its network across the globe. It serves overseas central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and banks in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. ChinaAMC also leverages its global partnerships to issue offshore mutual funds to offer global clients access to the Chinese market. ChinaAMC and NNIP, a Dutch asset manager have jointly launched the global first cross-border responsible investment product that invests in the Chinese equity market domiciled in Europe in 2020.

ChinaAMC was the first full-service Chinese asset management firm signed up to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2017, and was the first to establish a company-level ESG committee led by the CEO in 2020. ChinaAMC was also the first to embed ESG research professionals directly into the investment teams in China. ChinaAMC was awarded the global highest rating of A+ in the "Strategy and Governance" module of the annual evaluation report of the PRI signatories in 2020, as one of the first asset manager in China to receive this honor.

Ujal Nair, Editor of International Business Magazine, justified the award title, “We are proud to honour such a prestigious company, which is one of the largest fund management companies in China and it is our privilege to support its campaign for a better standard of living for future generations. The efforts made by ChinaAMC towards ESG have garnered significant appreciation across the Chinese industry.”

The Chief Executive Officer of China Asset Management Company, Li Yimei, comments, "This award from International Business Magazine further validates our efforts and our dedication to serving the best to our clients. This title would only inspire our team and our investing partners to engage more and commit higher goals for the future. We look to educate businesses about how disclosing more of the good work they are doing in an ESG sense might increase their valuation. We continue to inspire a culture of responsible investing through our expertise in high-quality investment products and services, and create long-term and stable investment returns."

increase their valuation. We continue to inspire a culture of responsible investing through our expertise in high-quality investment products and services, and create long-term and stable investment returns.”

About China Asset Management Company

China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC) is a leading asset manager in China. With USD 268 billion (RMB 1.80 trillion) in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of June 30, 2022, it is one of the largest asset managers in China. It is the largest equity EFT manager in China, accounting for a quarter of China’s equity ETF market. Headquartered in Beijing, it has built its presence throughout China and a subsidiary in Hong Kong--China Asset Management Company (Hong Kong). It serves 195 million individual investors and over 95,000 institutional investors in and out of China.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

