Liam Price is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter I knew I had someone really special " Stuart Epps music producer

Liam Price is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter born in Solihull, IN THE UK who recently shot to fame in the UK

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liam Price is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter born in Solihull, West Midlands who shot to fame on ITV’s The Voice Kids in 2019 where he reached the semi-final stages.

Judges in all four red chairs turned around including . He was described the experts as having ‘the best pitch ever’. The judges then broke out into song in a bid to serenade Liam onto their team.

Despite their attempts, Liam chose to join Team Pixie – a wise choice as they remain good friends to this day, and Liam in fact currently attends Pixie’s Performing Arts Academy. Knowing what he wanted to do from a very early age, Liam has trained with a vocal coach since he was 8 years old and already has a whole host of accolades under his belt including Under 16s Open Mic UK winner, Teenstar runner-up and has recently been nominated for Best Young Breakthrough Artist in the UK. He regularly performs all over the country at festivals and organised events that have included the Solihull Mayor’s Ball, the MBCC Awards, Solihull Summerfest and Free Radio Live.

Given the clear and obvious talent of young Liam, it is unsurprising that he has now joined forces with one of the most highly respected and successful men in the music business. Stuart Epps was a key player in the early career of Elton John, and he truly believes that Liam has all the qualities and talent to follow in his footsteps: - “We never called him Elton – it was always just Reg, but when he first sat down and played us one of his songs, I had never heard anything like it. At the time I thought I could write songs, but after that I changed direction there and then. When Liam came to my studio and played me his stuff it was like déjà vu. He is the real deal and a lovely lad with a wonderful temperament to go with it.”

Quite a compliment coming from the man who toured America with Elton, and produced and engineered records for Led Zepplin, Bill Wyman, Paul Rodgers, George Harrison and Chris Rea, amongst many others.

