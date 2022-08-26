Vantage Circle Hosted its Second Webcast With the Renowned Author Kaustubh Sonalkar

Vantage Circle hosted the second episode of Vantage Point hosted by business strategist Kaustubh Sonalkar on the 26th August 2022 from 3:00 pm IST.

In the times of Great Resignation happening globally, we have the Vantage Point webcast with the renowned host Kaustubh Sonalkar” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, successfully hosted the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, India, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and business strategist Kaustubh Sonalkar on the 26th August 2022 from 3:00 pm IST.

In this episode, Kaustubh talked about “Can Great Recognition Replace Great Resignation” to the guest speakers. He discussed with thought leaders, industry experts, and HRs of the HR world to create clarity on how effective employee recognition can address the great resignation.

This episode had the following guest speakers:

1. Saswati Sinha, Head of Human Resources at Evalueserve

2. Prosenjit Mukherjee, Group Head – Human Resources at SRKay Consulting Group

This episode highlighted the following points:

- The causes of The Great Resignation – Why do workers say they quit jobs in 2022?

- Can The Great Recognition reverse The Great Resignation?

- The best employee recognition tools and techniques to celebrate top talents in 2022

Kaustubh Sonalkar is a business strategist, out-of-the-box thinker, and proponent of women empowerment and transgender inclusion. As a leader, Kaustubh designs proactive, globally actionable policies with a technology-first approach. Building organizations from the ground up has given him experience in HR, digitization, branding, PR, communications, technology, strategy, and M&A. His work on M&A has also led to a focus on cross-border cultural integration to drive performance. Kaustubh’s professional journey has added value to stakeholders and ecosystems.

According to Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, “In the times of Great Resignation happening globally, we have the Vantage Point webcast with the renowned host Kaustubh Sonalkar, who discussed with the guests on how we can identify chances to tackle great resignation,"

“I joined with the finest minds and together looked at how the practice of recognition has shifted and how it is now more than just mere promotion or pay raise”, quoted Kautubh Sonalkar, Business Strategist.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration-in/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.