Ex-Nielsen, M&C Saatchi PR, Edisen, and SportsPro execs join Trippant to bolster consultancy’s international team

Having leaders like Glenn, Selene, Serena, Dan and Eoin join us is a real certification of our place in the industry and statement of our intent as we continue to grow internationally.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trippant, the international sports, entertainment, media, lifestyle, and technology communications consultancy, has announced a series of senior leadership appointments.
They include Ex-Nielsen and Octagon global managing director Glenn Lovett and Selene Ng, the head of growth at leading global creative content production agency Edisen. Both Lovett and Ng join as Non-Executive Directors, based in New York.
Eoin Connolly, former editor of industry-leading media company SportsPro, also joins Trippant as Editorial Director. Based in London, Connolly will lead all editorial and thought leadership content for the consultancy’s growing list of clients.
Two further additions include senior communications specialists joining the consultancy in Serena Thynne, based in L.A., and Dan Tunna, based in Paris. Having held leadership roles with M&C Saatchi PR and Pitch, Serena joins Trippant on a consultative basis to service international clients as well as providing high-level media and communications strategy in the US.
Tunna will support Trippant across the EMEA region. He brings with him a rich understanding and experience in the sports and broadcaster landscape, having consulted for numerous rights holders and brands, and enjoyed roles with Eurosport and Discovery Sports, Sky Sports, and the FA.
“When I look at the talent we’re bringing into Trippant, I feel immensely proud of not just how far we’ve come, but the support we’re able to provide current and future clients going forward,” said Trippant Founder, Tom Scott. “We look forward to redoubling our efforts in creating compelling PR, strategy, and thought leadership for our clients to help them move the needle. Having leaders like Glenn, Selene, Serena, Dan and Eoin join us from across sports, media, technology, and entertainment is a real certification of our place in the industry and statement of our intent as we continue to grow internationally.”
With teams in London, New York, L.A., Sydney, and Paris, Trippant’s global footprint offers clients a unique combination of communications professionals who sit at the juncture of where culture and technology meet.
