Travel Vaccine Market Size Expected to Exceed $7.70 Billion, at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2029

Vaccine Market 2022-2029

Travel Vaccine Market-Global Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Segmentation, Top Leading Players, Challenges, and Forecast 2029

DBMR added a comprehensive research document of 350+ pages on 'Global Travel Vaccine Market Share, Size, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028 with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Travel Vaccine report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, share, growth, demand, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market.

A biological preparation known as a vaccination offers active acquired protection to a specific infectious disease. A vaccination often comprises a substance that resembles a germ that causes a disease, this substance is frequently created from a bacteria's weaker or dead forms, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the travel vaccine market which was USD 3.2 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7.70 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The major players covered in the travel vaccine market report are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc. , Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., ALK, Bavarian Nordic, Janssen Global Services, LLC, CSL Limited, AstraZeneca, Altimmune, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Travel Vaccine Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in cases of flu

The flu part for the most comprehensive travel vaccine business serving is estimated based on the target virus. That was largely attributable to the enormous number of cases of influenza that were accounted for throughout the forecast period and the segment will continue to control the market.

Increase in costs for vaccination

Travel-related viruses like hepatitis, tetanus, Japanese encephalitis, meningitis, and yellow fever are becoming more widespread all over the world. This would significantly increase the costs associated with the development of more effective vaccinations, opening up new market opportunities for travel vaccines throughout the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Rising number of vaccines

Global arrivals of foreign visitors surged from 1.0 billion in 2012 to about 1.4 billion in 2018. Many of these tourists travel from rich nations to places where endemic diseases are prevalent. The need for vaccines will rise as more individuals travel to nations where certain diseases are widespread.

Opportunities

In the evolution of infections, more human contact with various invertebrates and plants has also emerged. This helps vaccine businesses finance research and development initiatives to create fresh, improved, and effective vaccines that will increase the market's expansion potential.

Restraints/Challenges

Due to some market limitations, it can be difficult to stock travel vaccines at an ambiguous temperature. Certain room conditions are necessary for vaccinations. There are many different medical histories. Resuming the vaccination schedule after puberty may have additional negative effects.

The industry report makes available an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis.

Some of the major players operating in the travel vaccine market are:

GSK plc (U.K.)

Sanofi (France)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

CSL Limited (Australia)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Altimmune (U.K.)

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Crucell (Netherlands)

Travel Vaccine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The travel vaccine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, composition and disease as referenced above.

The countries covered in the travel vaccine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominate the travel vaccine market due to the constant updates on traveling safety, crises, epidemic brawls, and concerns associated with vaccine stocks in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced vaccines.

Global Travel Vaccine Market Scope

The travel vaccine market is segmented on the basis of composition and disease. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Composition

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Disease

Hepatitis A

DPT

Yellow Fever

Typhoid

Hepatitis B

Measles and Mumps

Rabies

Meningococcal

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Others

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Travel Vaccine market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Travel Vaccine market.

The Travel Vaccine market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Travel Vaccine market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the global Travel Vaccine market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Travel Vaccine market?

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Travel Vaccine market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Travel Vaccine market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Travel Vaccine market?

What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

