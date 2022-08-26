Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market Would Grow at a CAGR 4.12% by 2029

Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market

Monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.12% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape and Global Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market report are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, OrchidPharma Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, INDOCO REMEDIES LTD., Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Alliance Pharma PLC, Solvay, Cipla Inc, Allergan, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd, BioSyent Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Gedeon Richter., Luye Pharma Group, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitors are the drugs that are basically utilized for treatment of depression. These drugs usually work by prevention of breakdown of the serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine in CNS and maintains their availability. They also possess huge risk of distributing other neurotransmitters in the brain and digestive system causing side effects. The major side effects of MAO inhibitors are high blood pressure, insomnia and weight gain.

The increasing patient pool of depression disorders worldwide and rising geriatric population that are highly prone to have mental health issues across the globe is expected to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, the factors such as the increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the mental health among people will further carve the way for the growth of the market. The surge of development of novel drugs and techniques with fewer side-effects are also expected to boost the overall growth of the market within the above mentioned forecast period. However, the increase in patent expiration of antidepressant drugs is weakening the pipeline is projected to restraint the market growth rate. On the other hand, the poor efficacy and safety profiles of the drug also hampers the overall growth of the market.

In addition, the rise in the research and development activities in the market are likely to create various new opportunities that will impact this monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.The low awareness regarding this drug and the side effects associated with MAO inhibitor is estimated to challenge the market’s growth.

This monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Global Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is segmented on the basis of types, drugs, disorder type, end users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of types, the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is segmented into MAO-A inhibitor and MAO-B inhibitor.

On the basis of drugs, the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is segmented into isocarboxazid, phenelzine, tranylcypromine and others.

On the basis of disorder type, the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is segmented into Parkinson’s disease, depression, anxiety and others.

The monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is also segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market Country Level Analysis

Monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market is analyzed and market size information is provided by types, drugs, disorder type, end users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America leads the monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor drugs market due to the high prevalence of an unhealthy lifestyle, and rising introduction of novel drugs in this region. Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand is expected to expand at a significant growth rate because of the increase in the vulnerable aging population of menopause women and increase in the demand of novel therapies.

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2029?

2 What are the key factors driving the Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Table of Contents: Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs in Healthcare Industry

7 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, by Product Type

8 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, by Modality

9 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, by Type

10 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, by Mode

11 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, by End User

12 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, by Geography

13 Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

