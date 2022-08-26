Vantage Circle Hosted the Vantage Point Webcast on Organizational Culture with Chester and Adrian

Vantage Circle hosted the fifth episode of Vantage Point, a monthly webcast series hosted by Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 24th August 2022.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, successfully hosted the fifth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 24th August 2022.

Adrian and Chester, in the episode, showed light on the topic “Organizational Culture: How Top Leaders Use Recognition To Shape Cultures And Impact The Bottom Line” with the guest speakers. The webcast highlighted how great leaders use recognition to encourage behaviors that align with the company’s core values and increase bottom-line results.

The guest speakers for the episode included Jennifer McCollum, CEO of Linkage, Jeanie Tung, Director of Business Development at Henry Street Settlement and Angel Lowe, VP, Global Human Resources at Atkore.

In the fifth episode, Adrian and Chester emphasized the following points:

What makes a great company culture, and what are the critical elements?

How to reinforce the desired culture through Recognition?

What are the challenges in shaping a new culture, and how do we overcome those?

Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton are the New York Times best-selling authors of Leading with Gratitude, The Carrot Principle and All In. They have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle said, “We are extremely delighted to see huge participation in our fifth episode of the Vantage Point webcast. With this series of webcasts, we aim to discuss and understand the massive cultural shifts and issues in the workplace today from the thought leaders and devise solutions to overcome and build a better work culture for all.”

“We are glad to see an overwhelming response regarding registrants on our fifth webcast episode. The key takeaway from the webinar was, How Top Leaders Use Recognition To Shape Cultures And Impact The Bottom Line. I hope we could provide some meaningful insights on the topic through this session. We always look forward to sharing more of our experiences and thoughts on the HR space.”, said Adrian Gostick, Owner of The Culture Works.

For more information and to access the previous webcasts visit: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.



