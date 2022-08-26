Softlink IC at Australian Law Librarians’ Association 2022 Conference
Softlink Information Centers was at the 2022 Australian Law Librarians’ Association (ALLA) conference in Hobart, Tasmania between 24 – 26 August 2022.
Attending this conference was a fantastic opportunity for Softlink IC to connect with customers and engage with prospects. Our team were able to share our product offering with attendees at ALLA 2022.
— Sarah Thompson, Softlink IC General Manager
About ALLA 2022 Conference:
The Conference is the key education and networking opportunity for law librarians to discuss issues and innovations in the legal information sector. A biennial event hosted by ALLA the conference is the major professional and business development event in the Association’s calendar.
ALLA is a national not-for-profit association with over 500 members in all states and territories of Australia. The Association represents librarians and information professionals working in courts, universities, government departments, law firms and professional associations.
At the conference:
At the conference, Softlink IC were able to introduce conference attendees to their ILMS, Liberty and their research management product, illumin.
“Attending this conference was a fantastic opportunity for Softlink IC to connect with customers and engage with prospects in-person. Our team were able to share our product offering with attendees at ALLA 2022,” said Softlink IC General Manager Sarah Thompson.
Live demonstrations showed attendees Liberty is a modern, cloud-based library management system with the flexibility to suit their organization’s needs, with many features including a simple menu structure with full text searching and a fully functional, responsive interface on a range of devices. Further, Liberty staff and administrators can access a powerful management and analytics interface which allows the easy management, tracking and control of resources.
Attendees also found out how they could manage their organization’s knowledge with illumin. Softlink IC believes it’s the perfect tool for knowledge and research management as it collects, records, quantifies and précis’s queries and answers provided to staff and clients. illumin features a flexible, customizable request and response management interface.
