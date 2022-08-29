MORF AI Features Quantum Computer AI Artist, Pindar Van Arman, at the Louvre with Reimagine AI Brain 1-4 September 2022

Pindar Van Arman and Reimagine AI collaboration 'Quantum Dreams' (2022) showcased at the MORF AI exhibition during FOCUS Art Fair BOOM at Carrousel du Louvre 1-4 September 2022 MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio that delivers fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, and neuroscience. FOCUS Art Fair BOOM is held at Carrousel du Louvre 1-4 September 2022. MORF AI artists exhibiting include Pindar Van Arman, Oxia Palus, Chris Fallows, Steve Matson, Machina Infinitum, Daniel Ambrosi, and Kevin Mack.

Speak with 'Quantum Dreams' AI Digital Painting at FOCUS Art Fair BOOM 1-4 September 2022 at the Louvre in Paris

What would you ask a painting, if it had its own brain?” — Scott Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder MORF AI

PARIS, FRANCE, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS Art Fair , by world-renowned producer HongLee Curator, has announced FOCUS Art Fair BOOM, to be held from 1-4 September, 2022 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. HongLee Curator says, "International galleries and artists who dare to spearhead the incredible changes that we have begun to see in the art world will be represented. The components of the show inspire a re-evaluation, re-imagination, and re-invention not only of how we engage with art, but also of the roles of the artist, their work, the audience, and the market in relation to one another." MORF AI , a strategic partner of HongLee Curator and a leading gallerist at FOCUS Art Fair, will be showcasing bespoke art and photography from its collective of tech-enabled fine artists and photographers.MORF AI CEO and Co-founder, Scott Birnbaum, poses the question, “What would you ask a painting, if it had its own brain?" People will have the opportunity to speak and interact with a groundbreaking quantum computer generated digital AI painting. Birnbaum envisioned implanting an AI-powered mind inside a generative artwork soon after meeting David Usher, a British-born, Canadian musician, and learning about Reimagine AI’s pioneering work. Birnbaum instantly thought of one of MORF AI's founding artists, Pindar Van Arman, because of his cutting-edge use quantum computing, AI and robotics in his award-winning creations.“Pindar Van Arman’s bitGAN universe has a rich story and legacy giving Reimagine AI a great starting point for creating the mind and voice for Morpheus, the AI mind that is inside the 'Quantum Dreams' artwork, that people can speak with. Building a character’s personality is really a mix of art and science. We believe that AI-powered minds and voices are a new artistic medium that can change how audiences interact with art. We are at the very beginning of this exploration, and the capability of these minds will be exponential.” said David Usher, CEO and Founder of Reimagine AI“Quantum work is where the future is,” said Pindar Van Arman, whose art reimagines physical reality through the lens of quantum computing. Van Arman made his mark creating and collaborating with artificially intelligent painting robots, and has since added quantum computing to the mix. Van Arman said, “This painting exemplifies how today’s latest artistic tools push the limits of movement, color, texture, intent and style. The collaboration with Reimagine AI adds a new fourth dimension to the fine art experience, personality.”Van Arman added that, "'Quantum Dreams' captures the indeterminacy of using quantum computers and AI to procedurally generate my artwork. This piece enables me to demonstrate the quantum phenomenon that is occurring within every person. Like the atoms observed to generate them, an entity known as Morpheus, appears in and out of existence. The moment of being observed and recognized, Morpheus reveals itself to be elsewhere entirely."Van Arman's 'Quantum Dreams' was designed as a visual manifestation of many quantum phenomena including superpositioning, entanglement, and interference. By combining AI and quantum computing with an artificial mind, the audience has the opportunity to interact with a being that, like them, "may only probably be there" according to Van Arman. As artificial intelligence creates personalities, the more the world can question who is in control of our sentience.The MORF AI exhibition will enable visitors to interact with 'Quantum Dreams', Morpheus, Van Arman, Usher and Birnbaum while speaking to the future of art.Interested parties may request an appointment with Scott Birnbaum during FOCUS Art Fair BOOM by emailing scott@morf.gallery.ABOUT MORF AIMORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio. MORF AI delivers fine art to digital screens by artists winning Oscars and other prestigious awards. MORF AI artists use cutting-edge technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience. Moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, mesmerizing wildlife, 3D moving fractals, creative robots, and quantum-computer born artwork with AI brains are all featured in MORF AI's gallery. MORF AI has introduced an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery, elevating premium art collecting to a new level. MORF AI, Inc. owns the trademark ArtStick™.ABOUT Pindar Van ArmanBefore AI and GANs were big on the blockchain, Van Arman was using them to direct the brushstroke of his painting robots which he has been building for almost 20 years. The first time Van Arman’s AI work was internationally recognized was in 2014 at the Barbican DEV-Art Competition. Van Arman pushes creative technologies and is always looking for the next interesting innovation in generative art and after searching for years, he finally found art’s big movement. Quantum Computers will soon be as important to AI and generative art as GANs are today.ABOUT Reimagine AIReimagine AI is an artificial intelligence creative studio that design and build fully interactive virtual beings and personality-based AI-powered minds. With patent pending platform and API SecondSoul, Reimagine AI creates distinctive artificial intelligence-powered minds for live exhibits, web/mobile, animation, intelligent NFT collections, and the metaverse. Personality-driven minds are the next frontier in interactive media and Reimagine AI builds the brain.ABOUT HongLee Curator FOCUS Art FairFOCUS Art Fair Boom is a contemporary art fair, organized by HongLee Curator. Each year, new themes are presented through the productions of many artists and galleries via meetings, newsletters, or online exhibitions. FOCUS Art Fair is based on creating an ecosystem that allows artists to share their work with the viewer while communicating with galleries and collectors.The Future of FOCUS Art FairFor 2023, HongLee Curator is excited to announce that MORF AI will join each upcoming FOCUS Art Fair, as the platform expands to reach even more international art enthusiasts. May of 2023 will be the first FOCUS Art Fair during New York Art Week at the prestigious Chelsea Industrial and will then move to Seoul and then London later in 2023, extending the movement to prominent international art themes, and contributing novel, emerging creativity to the community.

Pindar Van Arman's "Quantum Dreams" showcased by MORF AI at the Louvre 1-4 September 2022 at Focus Art Fair-Boom in Paris