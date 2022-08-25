ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 26-29) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement work will require a closure of a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the East Valley this weekend (Aug. 26-29), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A section of westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Gilbert area also is scheduled to be closed. Drivers should plan their travel, allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 27) for paving, sign installation and other work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60 and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed. Detour : Alternate routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 near Chandler Boulevard (beyond closure). Note : Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near Warner Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 29) for paving. Eastbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Warner Road closed. Note : Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 29) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes near Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 29) for concrete work. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed .

in Buckeye (Aug. 29) for widening project. : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. North- and southbound State Route 51 off-ramps at Northern Avenue closed from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 27) for city of Phoenix paving project. Expect lane restrictions on Northern Avenue (either direction) near SR 51 at times. Detour: Consider exiting SR 51 to westbound Glendale Avenue and using northbound 16th Street to reach Northern Avenue.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.