Road Closure Scheduled for U.S. Highway 18 Project Between Pickstown and Lake Andes

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Contact: Tim Marshall, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

PICKSTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin on a bridge structure replacement and roadway reconstruction on U.S. Highway 18 near the Northpoint Recreation Area.

Highway 18 will be closed to all traffic between Pickstown and Lake Andes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Local traffic will be allowed to travel from Lake Andes to 382nd Avenue. Non-local traffic will be detoured around the work zone on U.S. Highways 18/281/S.D. Highway 50 east of Lake Andes to S.D. Highway 46.

Work on the project includes bridge structure replacement, approach grading, spot grading, pipe work, interim grading, and intersection realignment.

The prime contractor on this $5.3 million project is KEA Constructors, LLC of Milford, NE. This structure and roadway reconstruction project is scheduled to be completed and reopened to traffic by June 30, 2023.

