ARC Adds Serial Success Founder and CTO Aleksander Rendtslev, Founder of Bounce, Co-Founder of Arkive to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its consistent drive to enhance its braintrust and leadership leading up to the release of the ARC Reactor and subsequent funding round, ARC adds Aleksander Rendtslev to its advisory board.Rendtslev is a significantly successful technology entrepreneur. Some of Rendselv’s recent successes include the recent formation of Arkive , which raised $9.7MM from CoinBase Ventures, Offline Ventures, TCG, Freestyle Capital, Paul Veradittakit and other prestigious investors. Arkive is creating the world’s first decentralized museum, and asks the question: What if the Smithsonian was owned and curated by the internet?”Rendtslev is no stranger to success as a founder. His company Bounce which provides luggage storage and package acceptance in local shops with over 8,000 locations worldwide, recently raised a $13MM funding round led by global investment powerhouse a16z (Andreesen Horowitz).Rendtslev shares: “Web3 has always been infrastructure that enables us to do things we couldn't in the past. But the first entries into the space has seen it an end goal. Arc is building the tooling required to welcome the next phase of entrants into web3, and that will be a game changer. A journey I'm thrilled to support and advise TJ on.”ARC has recently seen a flurry of positive advances and news recently, ranging from the readiness of the ARC Reactor, swaps moving to version V1.2, and the addition of Julien Adler and EnigmaFund to its board of advisors and team.The ARC NFT marketplace saw another sell out of NFTs for their partner StarCard Sport Games ($SCSG) within minutes generating 41 $ETH of volume. Another NFT launch has for JUP Apes has resulted in community growth of over 1,000% in a short period of time.Holders of the $ARC token have seen an increase of over 300% in the price of $ARC within 6 weeks, and have enjoyed airdrops of 5MM $SCSG partner tokens. A further 500,000 $JUP (Jupiter Blockchain) tokens will be distributed pro-rata to anyone staking over 50,000 $ARC in the ARC DeFi farms in the near future (snapshot is underway).ARC will release documentation for the ARC Reactor in the coming weeks along with a significant update of its core tokenomics."We’ve been blessed with an opportunity, with the ARC Reactor, to usher in a Rosetta Stone for how all WEB3 code will be developed and managed, thanks for our CTO Henry’s ingenuity. This same technology will be used to advance our existing swaps, farms, and future products. The addition of an advisor of Aleksander’s caliber at this critical time, to help guide our way forward as entrepreneurs and technologists is absolutely humbling.” comments TJ Dunham, ARC founder and CEO.ARC anticipates announcing more team members, advisors, partnerships, and product releases in the coming weeks.For more information on ARC please visit www.arc.marketAbout ARC:ARC's mission is to be the central command console for crypto.ARC’s proprietary and unique offering starts with the ARC Reactor. Reactor’s rich design studio drastically reduces the time required to understand, audit and modify smart contracts. Users can ingest any Web3 project code, which becomes represented in a functional, editable diagram.From there, users can audit the code, use the visual editor to modify the code and add custom fractions, maintain code and ship to any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), supporting over 22 chains at present. All source code can be exported and used anywhere, with zero vendor lock-in.This revolutionary technology lowers the barriers for developers. They can create smart contracts and dApps at a fraction of the time, cost and environmental impact.ARC uses this unique technology to create it’s own ecosystem of swaps that are 40% faster than Uniswap, and 30% cheaper. ARC offers the cheapest ETH swaps in crypto today.In 2022 ARC launched it’s co-operative NFT marketplace that focuses on co-marketing with launch partners and puts creators first with a myriad of offerings such as lazy minting and only 1% fees (70% cheaper than the rest of the market).The $ARC governance and utility token is at the center of its product.Staking $ARC can provide users with early access to new products and releases, up to 50% revenue sharing across all features from swaps to the NFT marketplace, participation in future governance and airdrops from ARC and our partners and a generous APY for staking.Catch up with recent ARC news:

