ARC NFT Marketplace launches with 300,000 $JUP token giveaway and JUP Apes partnership
ARC celebrates the launch of its industry-leading NFT marketplace by introducing the JUP Apes NFT collection, with giveaways of 300,000 JUP tokens and NFTs.
There are many incredible NFT marketplaces. We're carving out clear differentiators in the application of innovative technology and a focus on partnerships that tangibly put creators and users first.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 25th July 2022, ARC NFT Marketplace launched, kicking off with its first partnership project: JUP Apes. To celebrate and promote the launch, ARC, JUP Apes and Jupiter Project have synergised on an array of airdrops, community giveaways and marketing strategies.
Leading the upcoming campaigns, is a giveaway of 300,000 $JUP tokens and rare Ambassador JUP Apes NFTs.
The first place winner walks away with an astounding 250,000 $JUP Tokens and a rare JUP Ape NFT.
In total, over the next 2 weeks, ARC will be rewarding 1,000,000 $JUP tokens, over 50 NFTs from JUP Apes, ASTRO punks and SOLAR punks (by talented artist Josh Sommers), Eggleston Electric Fractal Timber Art and $ARC tokens both to new users as well as airdropping to anyone staking over 50,000 $ARC tokens in the ARC DeFi farms.
Anyone staking ARC in DeFi farms currently enjoys over 14% APY on their tokens, as well as airdrops of partner native tokens, NFTs, and future revenue sharing from ARC's products and partnerships.
"There are many incredible NFT marketplaces. We're carving out clear differentiators in the application of both innovative technology and a focus on partnerships that tangibly reward creators and users first. This is just the start. Our vision is to create a cohesive and balanced ecosystem with $ARC holders at the heart of it all, in a way that makes sense for all parties. At the heart of this vision are fundamental core values: constant innovation, consistency, listening, cooperation, synergy, gratitude and generosity. We receive for the sake of sharing more.”, elucidates EnigmaFund, iCMO and advisor at ARC.
900 Apes are available initially on ARC's NFT Marketplace, with rare variants selling out as at the time of this writing.
This is the second big reward drop for ARC's NFT marketplace. Later this week, ARC launches the much anticipated first drop of StarCards Sport Games' first NFT series. Earlier in 2022, $ARC token holders received a significant airdrop of 5 million $SCSG tokens.
ARC’s proprietary NFT marketplace offers its partners an exciting array of features, one of which is lazy minting. Lazy minting benefits the project and creator as minting only takes place when an NFT sale occurs. This means that gas fees are charged to the user only at that point in time for the minting process. These kinds of advantages put the creators and users first, and reduce several barriers to entry such as steep up-front NFT minting costs.
ARC’s NFT marketplace also only charges 1% fees, approximately 75% less than the industry standard, and shares half the revenue generated with anyone staking $ARC tokens. The $ARC token stakers benefit from partner token and NFT airdrops as well as any other forms of partnership revenues realized by ARC.
To enter the first JUP Apes giveaway and stand to win a share of 300,000 JUP Apes tokens, and rare JUP Ape NFTs, click here.
About ARC:
ARC's mission is to allow anyone from anywhere to trade all CEX’s, DEX’s, NFT marketplaces, and blockchains in one place, within 3 clicks.
With over 150 swap protocols incorporated into its ecosystem, ARC offers the cheapest ETH swap on the market, and farms are live on the platform for staking $ARC, $ETH, $USDT, $USDC and $BTC.
Recently the ARC team released their cooperative NFT marketplace which partners with innovative features for creators and projects to reduce costs and co-market launches.
In 2022, ARC will release the ARC Reactor and DRAGN, proprietary tools that empower brands, projects and developers to launch WEB3.0 smart contracts and dApps at a fraction of the time, cost and environmental impact with zero code required. This technology sits at the heart of all ARC future technological releases.
This comprehensive approach will give the market access to unified liquidity, instantaneous programming, and perfectly transmissible smart contract information across all chains
At the center of our product is the $ARC governance and utility token. Staking $ARC gives users benefits ranging from:
- early access to new products and releases
- 50% revenue sharing across all features from swaps to the NFT marketplace
- a future say in governance
- Airdrops from us and our partners (recently $ARC stakers were showered with $SCSG tokens)
- A generous APY for staking $ARC
About JUP Ape:
The first ever 10k PFP NFT project to be released on the Jupiter Project.
All funds raised through JUP Ape sales will go towards further development.
90% of all funds gathered from the sale of JUP Apes is used to further the development of the JUP Apes project, LEDA market and the Jupiter Project.
Ownership of a JUP Ape bequeaths the owner the right of governance, having a say as to how the funds are spent, and which features come first.
